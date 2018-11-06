Catholic World News

‘Failure at the top’: US bishops failed to police themselves

November 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Chaput wrote in the Philadelphia Inquirer, “Truth is always a good thing. So it’s been odd to notice that the Inquirer has often seemed less committed to reporting the history, roots, scope, and intractability of chronic sexual-abuse problems in our public schools, institutions, and society at large—and even less interested in what the Church has done and is doing to deal with the problem.”

