Catholic World News

Paraguay’s president, Pope Francis discuss the family, poverty, corruption

November 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: President Mario Abdo Benítez of Paraguay assumed office in August. The South American nation of 6.9 million is 90% Catholic and 6% Protestant; Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Ecuador, Bolivia, and Paraguay in 2015.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!