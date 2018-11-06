Catholic World News

Pope, in video message to youth, reflects on identity

November 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed his message to participants in a meeting organized by Scholas Occurrentes. Founded by the future Pope Francis in 2001, the organization seeks to “educate young people in the commitment for the common good” and to “implement the culture of the meeting for peace through education.”

