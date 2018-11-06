Catholic World News

Catholics, Taoists discuss ethics

November 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue

CWN Editor's Note: Seventy scholars have gathered in Singapore for the Second Christian-Taoist Colloquium. Its theme is “Christian and Taoist Ethics in Dialogue.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!