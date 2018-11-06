Catholic World News

A Habsburg with a Twitter account: an interview with Hungary’s ambassador to the Vatican

November 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: Eduard Habsburg says that his “central and most important prayer time is Lauds” and that his favorite saints are “men who did the right thing in very difficult times,” including St. Thomas More, Pope St. Gregory the Great, and Blessed Karl of Austria.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!