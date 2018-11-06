Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State, South Korean president speak about peace in Korea

November 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: Recently in St. Peter’s Basilica, Cardinal Pietro Parolin celebrated a Mass for peace in Korea; South Korean President Moon Jae-in was in attendance. The Vatican newspaper has now published the prelate’s homily and the president’s remarks (p. 5).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

