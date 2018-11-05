Catholic World News

Four ‘underground’ Chinese priests arrested

November 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Four priests of the “underground” Catholic Church in the Chinese province of Hebei have been taken into custody by police, because they refused to join the government-backed Patriotic Association. The whereabouts of the arrested priests are not known. The arrests come soon after the agreement between Beijing and Rome governing the appointment of new Catholic bishops.

