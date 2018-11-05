Catholic World News

Bishop Malone defends himself amid calls for resignation

November 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Battling back against calls for his resignation, Bishop Richard Malone of Buffalo, New York, has defended his handling of sex-abuse complaints. “I am a man of integrity,” the bishop insisted.

