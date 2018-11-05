Catholic World News

Copts vow to continue services

November 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Coptic Orthodox leaders have said that they will not suspend liturgical services in Egypt, despite a wave of jihadist terrorism. Church officials said that martyrs must be honored, and recognized as the victorious heroes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!