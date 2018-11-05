Action Alert!
Copts vow to continue services

November 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Coptic Orthodox leaders have said that they will not suspend liturgical services in Egypt, despite a wave of jihadist terrorism. Church officials said that martyrs must be honored, and recognized as the victorious heroes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

