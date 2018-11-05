Catholic World News

Cardinal Brandmüller laments ‘almost epidemic’ homosexual influence in clergy

November 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Walter Brandmüller has suggested that corruption in the Catholic clergy has reached a level last seen in the 11th century, when St. Peter Damian denounced homosexual influence and the demands of lay Catholics eventually triggered the “Gregorian reforms.” Cardinal Brandmüller—one of the “dubia” cardinals—said that the corruption is due to “an almost epidemic” spread of homosexual influence.

