Leading African cardinal retires

November 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya, 79, was installed as archbishop of Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of the Congo) in 2008. Pope Benedict XVI selected him to preach the Lenten spiritual exercises to the Roman Curia in 2012, and Pope Francis named him as the African member of the advisory Council of Cardinals in 2013.

