Catholic World News

November 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Bitter Winter

CWN Editor's Note: Henan (map) is a province in east-central China.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!