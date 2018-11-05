Catholic World News

Pakistan’s government caves in to hardline Islamists, prevents Asia Bibi from leaving country

November 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Protested erupted across Pakistan after the nation’s high court voided her conviction of blasphemy against Islam.

