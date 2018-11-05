Catholic World News

Caritas criticizes Austria for withdrawing from global migration pact

November 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis is the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies. In June 2018, the nations of the UN (apart from the United States) agreed to the text of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. In withdrawing from the pact, Austria cited concerns about its national sovereignty.

