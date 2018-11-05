Catholic World News

Iran urges Pope Francis not to be indifferent to US sanctions

November 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Iran Front Page

CWN Editor's Note: Iran Front Page operates with the approval of Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance. The US is reimposing sanctions lifted during President Obama’s administration. An Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that his government was not concerned, while France, the UK, Germany, and the EU condemned the US sanctions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!