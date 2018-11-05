Catholic World News

Yemen war needs ceasefire, not the world’s silence, says bishop

November 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “Yemen on the brink of the abyss” was the front-page headline on the November 4 Italian edition of the Vatican newspaper. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on November 2, “This is not a natural disaster. It is man-made. Yemen today stands on a precipice.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!