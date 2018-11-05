Catholic World News

Pope offers All Souls’ Day Mass at Roman cemetery chapel

November 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Mass (video) took place at Laurentino Cemetery. During his homily, the Pope reflected on memory, the hope of heaven, and the light of the Beatitudes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!