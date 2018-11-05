Catholic World News

Injustice toward migrants, refugees takes place with complicit silence, Pope says in message

November 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed his message to the 8th World Social Forum on Migrations, which took place in Mexico City on November 2-4.

