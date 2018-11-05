Catholic World News

Pope Francis celebrates Mass for deceased cardinals, bishops

November 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated the Mass (video, booklet) in St. Peter’s Basilica. During his homily, the Pope reflected on the parable of the ten bridesmaids, and the oil in the bridesmaids’ lamps.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!