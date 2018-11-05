Catholic World News

ISIS terrorists attack Coptic Christian pilgrims; at least 11 killed

November 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Following his November 4 Angelus address, Pope Francis said, “I express my sorrow over the terrorist attack two days ago, which struck the Coptic Orthodox Church in Egypt. I pray for the victims, pilgrims killed for the sole fact of being Christians, and I ask Mary Most Holy to console the families and the whole community. Let us pray together to Our Lady: Hail Mary...”

