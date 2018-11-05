Catholic World News

Italian nun beatified in Rome

November 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Clelia Merloni (1861-1930) founded the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Following his November 4 Angelus address, Pope Francis described her as a “woman fully abandoned to the will of God, zealous in charity, patient in adversity and heroic in forgiveness. We thank God for the luminous evangelical witness of the new Blessed, and let us follow her example of goodness and mercy.”

