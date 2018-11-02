Catholic World News

Ugandan archbishop asks government to collect taxes for Church

November 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: A Ugandan archbishop has suggested that the government collect a “tithe” from Catholic public servants, and use the funds to support the Church. Archbishop Cyprien Kisito Lwanga of Kampala said that a 10% levy on the salaries of Catholic government workers would help to make the Church financially stable.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!