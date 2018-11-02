Catholic World News

Filipino president mocks saints, suggests reverence for himself

November 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines continued his rhetorical attacks on the Catholic Church on November 2, mocking the celebration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. Duterte said that the saints are “just drunkards” and suggested that the Church instead should show reverence of Santo Rodrigo—that is, himself.

