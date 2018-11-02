Catholic World News

French priest who led calls for cardinal’s resignation is suspended

November 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A French priest who led calls for the resignation of Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon has been suspended. Father Pierre Vignon, who collected over 100,000 signatures on an online petition for the cardinal’s resignation, said he was would accept the disciplinary measure. The cardinal has been charged with failure to remove a priest who had been found guilty of sexual abuse.

