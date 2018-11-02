Catholic World News

Vatican: no agreement with Spanish government on reinterment of Franco

November 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has denied a report that it has reached agreement with the Spanish government to block the reburial of the deceased dictator Francisco Franco in a cathedral crypt. The government, which has pledged to remove Franco’s remains from the Valley of the Fallen, had announced the alleged agreement earlier this week.

