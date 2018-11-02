Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat, at UN, weighs in on diplomatic immunity

November 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Procedural safeguards should be in place in order to prevent abusive or politically motivated prosecutions,” Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said during a UN General Assembly discussion on November 1.

