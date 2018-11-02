Catholic World News

Jury awards $3.5M to Catholic school teacher in wrongful-termination suit

November 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic school in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles fired a teacher after she became pregnant out of wedlock.

