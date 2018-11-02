Catholic World News

Cologne Cathedral pays tribute to Pope Francis with a gargoyle

November 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: US President John F. Kennedy, Soviet Communist leader Nikita Khrushchev, French statesman Charles de Gaulle, and local soccer players have similarly been memorialized over the years.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!