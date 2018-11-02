Catholic World News

November 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Radio France Internationale

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop André Fort, 83, was Bishop of Orléans from 2002 to 2010.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!