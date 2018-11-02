Catholic World News

Holy Land bishops lament law declaring that Israel is a Jewish state

November 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We must draw the attention of the authorities to a simple fact: our faithful, the Christians, our fellow citizens, Muslim, Druze and Baha’i, all of us who are Arabs, are no less citizens of this country than our Jewish brothers and sisters,” the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land said in a statement on recent legislation.

