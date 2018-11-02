Catholic World News

Bishops reaffirm support for EU

November 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union “reaffirmed the support of the Catholic Church for the peace project built thru the European Union and called political leaders to look to the future with responsibility, with no fear nor egoism, as well to promote youth, family and community-friendly policies.”

