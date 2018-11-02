Catholic World News

German bishops’ conference examines how spiritual abuse can precede sexual abuse

November 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Felix Genn of Münster discussed “false spiritual accompaniment,” an exaggerated sense of dependence on superiors, and a lack of freedom in some new ecclesial movements and communities.

