Catholic World News

Let the saints, ‘our truest brothers and sisters,’ challenge us, Pope says on All Saints Day

November 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for a video of the Pope’s November 1 Angelus address, delivered to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!