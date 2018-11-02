Catholic World News

Vatican establishes new organization to serve Catholic charismatic renewal

November 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

CWN Editor's Note: CHARIS will begin its operations on Pentecost 2019; at that time, the International Catholic Charismatic Renewal Service and the Catholic Fraternity of Charismatic Covenant Communities and Fellowships will cease to exist.

