Theme of annual Vatican message to Hindus: ‘In defense of the vulnerable of society’

November 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue published its message as Diwali (Deepavali), the Hindu festival of lights, approached.

