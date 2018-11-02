Catholic World News

‘Untouchable’ caste identity haunts Pakistani Christians like Asia Bibi

November 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Many Pakistani Christians—who are about 2% of the population—are children of converts to Christianity from the downtrodden ‘untouchable’ Hindu tribal caste,” according to the report. “This ‘untouchable’ caste status is at the root of several blasphemy charges against Christians.”

