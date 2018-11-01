Catholic World News

CWN closed for feast of All Saints

November 01, 2018

The offices of Catholic World News (CWN) will be closed on Thursday, November 1, as our staff celebrates the feast of All Saints. Barring unexpected developments, no news stories will be posted today. Regular CWN headline coverage will resume on Friday, November 2.

