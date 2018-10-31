Catholic World News

Abuse charge sidelines auxiliary bishop in New York

October 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John Jenik, an auxiliary of the New York archdiocese, has stepped aside from ministry after being charged with sexual abuse. A lay review board in the archdiocese concluded that the charge, which involves “incidents from decades ago” is “credible and substantiated,” the archdiocese announced. Bishop Jenik has denied the allegation.

