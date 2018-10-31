Catholic World News

Scriptures are ‘living and active,’ Pope reminds American Biblical Society

October 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In an October 31 meeting with leaders of the American Bible Society, Pope Francis offered brief reflections on the belief that the Word of God is “living and active.”

