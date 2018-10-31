Catholic World News

Human bones found under basement of apostolic nunciature in Rome

October 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Excavations have uncovered human bones buried under the building that now houses the apostolic nunciature in Rome. Investigators have not yet determined how long the bones have been buried, but Italian journalists quickly tied the discovery to the case of Emanuela Orlandi, the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee, whose disappearance in 1983 has never been explained.

