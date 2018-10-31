Catholic World News

Nicaraguan leader accuses bishop of attempting coup

October 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Nicaraguan leader Daniel Ortega has charged that Bishop Silvio Baez, an auxiliary of the Managua archdiocese, is attempting to organize a coup against his government. Ortega claimed to have recordings of talks in which the bishop urged a coup.

