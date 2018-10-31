Catholic World News

European women’s religious leaders call for female votes in Synod

October 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of 34 women’s religious orders in Europe have issued a statement calling for the inclusion of women in all aspects of Church decision-making, including a voting presence at the Synod of Bishops. A majority of the German-speaking leaders of the International Union of Superiors General also indicated their support for the ordination of women to the priesthood.

