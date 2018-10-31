Catholic World News

Sacred species stolen for satanic rituals, Irish priest

October 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on BreakingNews.ie

CWN Editor's Note: An Irish priest has warned that “consecrated hosts go missing from churches every month to be sold on the black market and desecrated in satanic rituals.” Father David Jones lamented that it is relatively easy to steal the Blessed Sacrament.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!