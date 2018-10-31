Catholic World News

Court hears arguments in suit aiming to take away mandate exemption from nuns

October 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on OSV Newsweekly

CWN Editor's Note: The State of California—joined by Delaware, Maryland, New York, and Virginia—seeks to overturn a 2017 Trump administration decision to exempt the Little Sisters of the Poor and other religious employers from the HHS contraceptive mandate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!