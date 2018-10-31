Catholic World News

Texas diocese opposes federal efforts to build border fencing on its property

October 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “While [Bishop Daniel Flores] has the greatest respect for the responsibilities of the men and women involved in border security, in his judgment Church property should not be used for the purposes of building a border wall,” the Diocese of Brownsville said in a statement. “Such a structure would limit the freedom of the Church to exercise her mission in the Rio Grande Valley, and would in fact be a sign contrary to the Church’s mission.”

