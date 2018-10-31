Catholic World News

Division among Cameroon’s bishops over presidential election

October 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jean Mbarga of Yaoundé (the nation’s capital) declared that the election was transparent, while other bishops said the election was marred by fraud.

