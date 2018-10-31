Catholic World News

Masterpiece Cakeshop case drew $500K in grants from religious freedom foes

October 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a 7-2 June decision, the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who declined to provide a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

