Catholic World News

Confront illicit trafficking in small arms and light weapons, Holy See diplomat says at UN

October 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, made his remarks at an October 30 UN General Assembly discussion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!