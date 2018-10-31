Catholic World News

Holy See diplomat: ‘Address the threats to our oceans in a courageous and adequate way’

October 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Piero Pioppo, apostolic nuncio in Indonesia, was head of the Holy See delegation at an Indonesian government conference, “Our Ocean, Our Legacy”.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!