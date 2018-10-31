Catholic World News

US government is behind Ecumenical Patriarch’s support for Ukrainian Orthodox independence, Russian Orthodox official charges

October 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: In contrast, Metropolitan Hilarion, head of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, praised Pope Francis for taking a “very balanced position” on the proposal for a self-governing Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!